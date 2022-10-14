Dodgers confirm their starter, Machado attacks an MLB legend and more

Bolavip brings you the most important news of the day in Major League Baseball (MLB), already experiencing the start of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

Major League Baseball (MLB) began its most exciting stage of the year: the MLB Playoffs 2022 they already have all their teams playing and their race has officially begun to reach the objective of the World Series.

In a day that should have had two games, the owner between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed due to rainwhich was moved to noon on friday october 14in what will be the second game of the series.

In the match that was played, Seattle Mariners had the advantage again Houston Astrosbut the inevitable happened: The Cuban Yordán Álvarez exploded a ball to the opposite field, and with this he returned to rewrite the history books.

Los Angeles Dodgers confirm their starter for Game 4

After the Los Angeles Dodgers tie the series in Thursday’s game, on Saturday they will seek to get ahead and on Sunday they will go for the definition (or not go home) with one of their star starters: Dave Roberts confirmed Tyler Anderson as the starting pitcher for Game 4.

Manny Machado and his message to an MLB legend

After a great game, where he was the great figure of the San Diego Padres beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, Manny Machado was encouraged to send a message to one of the great legends of the league. Do not miss it!

