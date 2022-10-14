Diets and health tips on Tik Tok: what are the consequences of medical intrusion

“Medical intrusion” appears when a person gives advice about a disease or talks about how to follow a specific diet without having the knowledge and rigor of the necessary study (Getty Images)

As increases the temperature, and as if it were an undisputed axiom, the diet searches that allow a weight loss. The social networks such as tik toktake on the role of phony clinics and the “specialists” without knowledge gain spaces where anonymity or little knowledge can be tools of a latent risk. It is a behavior that became a dangerous reality.

the so-called “medical intrusiveness” is when a person, without a degree or health experience, gives advice about a disease or as follow a specific diet.

The consequences of this behavior can be counted by the thousands when the reports, claims and complaints that arise from social networks are analyzed, the same place from which these initiatives took. Those who They call themselves doctors without providing a registration or those who rely on personal experiences, know little of those who are on the other side of the screen. Even more so about their medical news, clinical history or underlying diseases, popularly known thanks to COVID as comorbidities. All these aspects are indisputable ingredients of a future with serious consequences.

The children and adolescents they are a paragraph apart from this reality. Credulity or ambition to achieve an unrealizable goal drives them to adopt behavior that, in the worst case, can lead to death. It is not necessary to put a proper name to this reality, since the media are responsible for highlighting the serious results of medical intrusion in minors.

Experts say that many use the web browser instead of going to the doctor (Getty Images)

“There are millions of searches on Google and one in 20 is about health. That is every minute there are 70 thousand health consultations in this search engine, but only one in 10 reaches a serious place. Some people consult the internet before going to the doctor, to later see if they corroborate with the professional. Others They first consult with the doctor and then check with Google. And others consult directly with the web browser instead of going to the doctor. And that’s where the complication is because it’s like Russian roulette. It all depends on where it has fallen, ”he had highlighted in dialogue with Infobae the nutritionist doctor Alberto Cormillot (MN 24,518).

In this sense, the expert in nutrition and obesity warned that this also occurs through groups of Whatsapp, where even, when it comes to diets, a coach joins.

“They are one more quackery. They have no scientific validity, nor do the healing shepherds, the pai, the tarot, the prediction of the future according to the flight of birds that was practiced in Ancient Greece or the coffee grounds. These are treatments based on superstition.” Obesity treatment is a combination of medical care, nutrition, physical activity and support groups of recovered people who complement, but do not replace the health professional”, he stressed.

Increasingly there are people who coordinate groups to lose weight and treat patients with obesity without having the title enabled as a doctor

With that same premise, the medical specialist in nutrition had expressed Monica Katz (MN 60164). “I receive patients who have been in those groups as if it were one more treatment. They are worrying practices because they use these WhatsApp spaces without scientific evidence of safety or efficacy. The person who manages these groups without being a doctor or nutritionist cannot indicate a treatment, ”she warned.

“It is a medical intrusion: those who coordinate groups to lose weight are treating patients with obesity without having the title qualified as a doctor or as a nutritionist. Health authorities should deal with the problem, beyond the fact that social networks or platforms such as WhatsApp are not yet regulated. Health is taken care of with registration”, the expert had asserted.

Also a nutritionist Romina Pereiro (MN 7722) on several occasions seeks to demolish these myths about food and “gurus” in social networks. “I stumble across different portals and social networks where I find influencers giving and showing precise directionsstep by step, of misleading methods, which do not have scientific support to lose weight”, highlighted the expert.

All these tips, in addition to not having scientific rigor, can greatly harm adolescents who seek to lose weight at all costs.

According to the specialist, a survey carried out by the Argentine Society of Nutrition at the beginning of the year indicated that “6 out of 10 Argentines (56.9%) admitted to gaining weight during the pandemic. Most increased from one to three kilos and, as they stated, one of the main causes It’s anxiety.” That is why, within the framework of the so-called “culture of the diet”, it is more important to know that “these methods threaten the physical and mental health of people. Plus it’s unethical and a scam.” “To make it clear: none of these methods is effective, they do not work, there is no scientific evidence to support such barbarities,” he stressed.

“In recent years the free stone phenomenon has occurred to talk about nutrition and food But this has gotten worse lately, when popular personalities with a large number of followers, for being models, panelists, gym teachers, health coaches, journalists or simply being nothing but having achieved a supposedly perfect body, began to use their networks as a means of communication. communication and transmission of messages that many try to follow, without knowing if they are really healthy recommendations or if they will personally serve them”, the specialist in Nutrition had highlighted, Virginia Busnell (MN 110351), in dialogue with Infobae.

And although the idea of ​​​​perfect figures seems to have begun to give way, “Within the framework of wanting to achieve the body of that model, the standards of beauty and physical perfection postulated by fashion influencers or the customs advised by journalists with a high fanatical tendency, rigid food inclinations appear,” he had highlighted.

Another issue that sneaks a lot are the recommendations of intermittent fasting, a type of diet that, if followed, must have the strict monitoring of a specialist

In accordance with the medical surgeon Cristina Sciales (MN 66,744) the problem of how people look and the desire to improve their image increased during the pandemic. “The shock of the start of the pandemic, especially the first months, generated in most of society a disorder of habits, characterized by poor or excessive nutrition, little rest, sedentary lifestyle, increased alcohol intake, etc,” he had pointed out to Infobae.

“Among adolescents, networks play an important role that allows them to expand and improve social relationships, bring people who are far away closer and allow instant sharing of experiences, something that was not possible before. But at the same time, there is a legal vacuum in the network that unfortunately allows bad habits or dangerous behavioral patterns to spread, ”Busnelli had highlighted, in that tone.

With this in mind, and taking into account that each and every one of those who refer to this reality has something as important as a medical license, for which they even studied for a decade, the idea that a person who calls himself a doctor and avoid showing your credentials should set off alarms.

Who speaks from the other side of the screen, must know not only the objective of his interlocutor, such as losing weight or an improvement in the face of an ailment, but also their medical history, where undeniable events occur that allow a better approach and, without a doubt, an optimal treatment and even a cure.

KEEP READING:

Doctors and nutritionists are concerned that more and more people are following dietary advice from influencers

How to beware of those who spread methods to lose weight that threaten health

How WhatsApp groups work to lose weight and why they are a health risk