Diego Arcos talks about his research by topic Byron Castillo

Journalist Diego Arcos recalled how the investigation he carried out on the Byron Castillo issue was.

When the Byron Castillo case started due to doubts about his nationality, several fans pointed to a communicator for having started the investigation that put the doubts they had in the public arena. Today that there is even a claim in the TAS, the journalist Diego Arcos responds to said investigation.

+ This figure will be requested in the Byron Castillo lawsuit

+ South American giant has already contacted IDV

+ In LDUQ they confirm four players for 2023

He was in a very high moment, and they did not call him, I asked Francisco Egas there what happened that such a necessary and useful player was not called, to which he replied that there were inconsistencies in his papers and that is why they did not call him, He told about the response that there was from FEF.

The doubt about the papers started long before, he was in Emelec and then he was separated from the tests he was doing, from there there were already those doubts, responding to the idea that it was his investigation that started everything.

“There was no bad intention, I’m a journalist, I don’t work for the FEF. If I want, I’ll look for a story here and I don’t give a damn about the rest,” he concluded emphatically. At the time they criticized the renowned journalist for making the subject.

Finally, everything was resolved in favor of Ecuador and the Justice determined that Castillo is Ecuadorian, and despite claims from Chile and Peru, it seems that he will be with the Tri in Qatar 2022.