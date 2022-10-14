Despite being bankrupt, Angelica Vale hits Televisa with a white glove

Angelica Vale

October 14, 2022 12:28 p.m.

Angelica Vale is undoubtedly one of the best-known actresses in the world of show business and shows in Mexico, especially for the great success she had with the telenovela ‘La fea más bella’. However, from there she has had to deal with more than one difficulty in terms of new projects.

In fact, recently, Vale confessed that she would have been annoyed with Televisa in her latest novel ‘And tomorrow will be another day’, since having a schedule of 4 in the afternoon, they practically condemned her to failure and she was not very happy with the treatment to the actors and projects: “They make a soap opera and they hit their soap opera on the tower, they change it, they make it something else, what is that? It is horrible to work with the liver, it is difficult.”

From there she has not returned to the television station but now, she could convincingly show them that they were wrong for letting her go.

Vale’s white glove slap

According to the program ‘Hoy Día’, the actress will receive her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood on November 10, emulating her mother, Angélica María, who got hers in 2016. With this, making clear the talent that she has and the huge mistake that Televisa would have made with her.