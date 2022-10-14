Despised? Why Real Madrid are no longer enthusiastic about Mbappé even though he wants to leave PSG

Real Madrid no longer wants to sign Kylian Mbappé due to the player’s attitude in the last transfer window

The real Madrid does not consider another movement by Kylian Mbappethe main target for a long time, sources told ESPNafter they were snubbed at the last minute by the Frenchman who made the decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Last Tuesday, ESPN He reported that Mbappe23, pushes to quit PSG just five months after signing a new contract, after his relationship with the club’s executives broke down because he considers that some unfulfilled promises regarding the juice and transfer system. The sports director of PSG, Luis Camposdenied the reports and said that Mbappe he expressed no desire to leave in the winter transfer window.

Sources said the real Madrid he does not plan to rekindle his interest in Mbappe and although a move cannot be entirely ruled out should it become available, the club of The league now he is focusing on other goals.

Mbappé during the gala of the best players in Ligue 1 EFE/EPA

It was expected that Mbappe join the real Madrid as a free player last June, ending a years-long saga that had made him a priority for the president Florentino Perez. However, the late change of heart of Mbappe He made the French international reject Madrid to extend his contract at the Parque de los Príncipes and his way of acting was not well seen at the Bernabéu.

Mbappe initially cited that the “sports project” of the PSG convinced him to stay, but then said that the president Emmanuel Macron he had pressured him to stay in France. Sources told ESPN that Mbappe now feels that the guarantees he received about his role in the PSG (He would like to play alongside a conventional number 9 and wanted Neymar to leave) They have not been fulfilled.

The Madrid opted not to bring an alternative after failing to sign Mbappe, putting his faith in Brazilian strikers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes to play together Karim Benzema. Vinicius22, has maintained his great football rhythm and in the current campaign boasts seven goals in all competitions, while Rodrygo21, has contributed four goals this season.

In the long term and when the time comes to replace Benzemanow 34, the club could revive their interest in Erling Halandafter your search for Mbappe and the level of Benzema made them drop out of the race to sign him this year. Haland is off to a spectacular start in premier league with the Manchester Cityscoring 20 goals in his first 12 games.

Javier Thebesthe president of The leaguehe told ESPN that the league would welcome a player of the caliber of Mbappe if he real Madrid try signing it again.

“I see that it is difficult for the club because it hurts what he did to the Madrid in the summer, but I don’t think the fans are going to say no to adding a player of that level to their squad. if it comes Mbappewill be applauded. I am convinced,” she noted.