Dear heartthrob of “Quinceañera” who came out of the closet in serious health problems: “I’m fighting something very strong”

“quinceanera” was one of the Mexican soap operas that left its mark on the public and its actors remain in the memory of those who enjoyed it despite the fact that more than 30 years have passed. Among these celebrities, Sebastián Ligarde stands out, who left the spotlight five years ago and is currently facing serious health problems.

In 2020, the actor reappeared to talk about the difficulties he faced during the covid-19 pandemic thinking that he would die, because he suffered a strong influenza which he mistook for the virus and this caused great concern because he has a heart condition. Also, her husband had pneumonia and he refused to go to a hospital where he would be treated in the area intended for infected patients, so it was he who took care of him.

Now Ligarde would face a new health problem for ua tumor in the colon. According to the entertainment journalist Inés Moreno, every now and then he gets in touch with him to update his career and personal life, but this time he refused to give interviews arguing that he is not going through a good time.

“I started sending messages and after several messages that I didn’t answer, I told him: ‘Well, if you don’t want to answer me, don’t answer me’, and he said: ‘No, no, don’t scold me, what happens is that I’m fighting against something very strong’and it seems that it is against a tumor that he has in his colon, I did not want to ask more details, I hope that the tumor is not evil one”, Said the journalist on her YouTube channel.

Sebastian Ligarde’s career

Amedee Gerardo Ligarde Mayaudonas is the full name of the actor, is originally from Laredo, Texasand from a young age expressed his desire for the world of entertainment, therefore, he began his career with the play “The Eyes of Man” in 1974 and in the cinema he made his way with the film “Survivors of the Andes” two years later.

He got the role as Luis in the telenovela “Marionetas” he was fired before the project began, although he did not give up and then joined the cast of “Poor youth”. However, it was his character as Memo in “Quinceañera” that boosted his career by sharing credits with Thalía, Ernesto Laguardia, Rafael Rojas and the late actress Adela Noriega.

In his career, Ligarde has made more than 90 films and 25 TV soapsbut five years ago he decided to get away from the spotlight to focus his efforts on one of his big dreams: a acting academy. In 2013 he decided to speak openly about his sexual orientation and the difficulties he faced in the 80s and 90s for being gay in an industry that would reject him if he had come out at the time.

In an interview for TVyNovelas, he revealed that he did not say anything about it because this could have affected his career since he would have been pigeonholed into LGBT characters: “He could be a singer and be gay, but if you were an actor and said you were gay, no longer you would have the opportunity of a heterosexual character; So for an actor to accept being gay was to put his career in check”.

