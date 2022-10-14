Darwin Cerén: “Meeting with colleagues, spending time and all that is not indiscipline”

Darwin Ceren spoke to the microphones of the Güiri Güiri al Aire on the subject of the acts of indiscipline that -according to the Regularization Committee- occurred in the concentration of the El Salvador national team in Washington last September where President Humberto Sáenz assured that there are at least 10 players involved.

Cerén confirmed that he was one of the players interviewed by the president of the Regularization Committee, Humberto Sáenz, last week. He attested that there were no acts of indiscipline such as alcohol consumption, or fights between colleagues, among other things. However, he assured that he was consulted by the presence of his family in the concentration hotel.

#GuiriAire | Darwin Cerén: “There are strict rules within the national team and we comply with them and that point, that detail at no time did I know that it said that one’s family could not stay in the national team hotel. I think that is not bad” . — THE GRAPHIC (@elgraficionado)

“They called me a couple of days ago to ask me to find out what had happened, I don’t know who else they talked to and I don’t know if they talked to everyone, but they never asked me if there was any kind of disorder or if I had seen any abnormal situation, yes what was abnormal was that after the game I had been with my wife, my family, I don’t see a problem with that

They told me that I couldn’t take my family to my concentration and they had never told me that, my family always goes to my games and they stay in the same hotel as us because I like that they are close”, said Darwin Cerén in the sports program .

In fact, according to the disciplinary regime of the national teams of El Salvador, it specifically says in articles 12 and 14 that it is prohibited to “invite people outside the delegation to join the concentration.”

“It is strictly forbidden for the player to invite outsiders to join the delegation,” reads the regulation. “It will not be allowed to invite family or friends to eat or share accommodation, nor will it be possible to go outside the facilities where the concentration is held, nor attend shows or meetings where the entire delegation does not go,” the document adds.

“I told him about that situation, that if it was any reason to call my attention and he told me that there was a regulation that prevented the family from staying in the same place that one stays, they never told me before. Ceren said.

“I never knew that it said that one’s family could not stay in the hotel. I feel that this is not bad, that the family is with one, I have always been someone familiar and I like that my wife and my children go to my games” , he added.

#GuiriAire | Darwin Cerén: “I feel that getting together with my teammates after the game is not indiscipline, being together, I can be with the whole team in the same room…”. — THE GRAPHIC (@elgraficionado)

Cerén, player with the most matches with the national team with 89 matches, clarified that there was a meeting between players after the match against Peru, but that he reaffirmed that there were no acts of indiscipline at any time.

“Anyone who has played knows that it is difficult to fall asleep after a game, so many times you start talking with your teammates, you meet with other teammates to talk about the game, they are normal things in a concentration,” the player clarified.

“I feel that meeting with my teammates, hanging out for a while and all that is not indiscipline, I think so, I don’t know what kind of indiscipline they see (…) as far as I know, it is not forbidden to sleep until dawn after the game because After that, everyone goes home, the next day I traveled with my family to Houston, I don’t see any problem,” he said.

Darwin stated that for the time being they are waiting to find out who are the 10 players who will be named by the Regularization Committee. “They haven’t told me anything, we’re waiting, they say there are 10 players there, but I don’t know who we can be who go out there or we’re not going to go out there, I don’t know,” he concluded.