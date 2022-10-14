Sports

Correa will try free agency again: “It’s the right decision”

Photo of CodeList CodeList15 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

The Twins’ Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa is ready to return to the free market.

The twice all-star told the Puerto Rican newspaper, The new daywho will exercise his contract option to become a free agent this offseason.

“With the year I had, the health I have and the fact that I am in the best moment of my career at 28 years old, I think it is the right decision,” Correa said.

Before the start of the season, the shortstop agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with Minnesota, with a clause to opt out of the contract after the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Correa hinted at his decision at the end of the regular season by saying that “ It was very simple.”

The Puerto Rican added at the beginning of the month that: “I love this team. The organization. But at the same time, I want to make sure my son and my family are well taken care of. Hopefully the Twins can see the player and the person that I am, along with the passion and love that I have for this game. So, we will have serious talks.”

Correa finished the season with a .291/.366/.467 batting line, 22 home runs and 24 doubles. His on-base percentage was his best since 2017 and the 136 games he played were the second most of his career.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList15 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The changes that Diego Vázquez would present in Honduras to beat Guatemala in Houston

3 weeks ago

The new nickname of the Tri de Martino that Christian Martinoli gave him

2 weeks ago

J2 postponed between Guardians-Yankees; will be played on friday

6 hours ago

‘I am a very transparent man in what I declare. I don’t dedicate myself to crying’, Dalo Bucaram responds to Esteban Paz for the arbitration of Marlon Vera | National Championship | Sports

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button