Correa will try free agency again: “It’s the right decision”
The Twins’ Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa is ready to return to the free market.
The twice all-star told the Puerto Rican newspaper, The new daywho will exercise his contract option to become a free agent this offseason.
“With the year I had, the health I have and the fact that I am in the best moment of my career at 28 years old, I think it is the right decision,” Correa said.
Before the start of the season, the shortstop agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with Minnesota, with a clause to opt out of the contract after the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Correa hinted at his decision at the end of the regular season by saying that “ It was very simple.”
The Puerto Rican added at the beginning of the month that: “I love this team. The organization. But at the same time, I want to make sure my son and my family are well taken care of. Hopefully the Twins can see the player and the person that I am, along with the passion and love that I have for this game. So, we will have serious talks.”
Correa finished the season with a .291/.366/.467 batting line, 22 home runs and 24 doubles. His on-base percentage was his best since 2017 and the 136 games he played were the second most of his career.