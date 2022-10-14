Chyna, ‘the ninth wonder of the world’ forgotten by WWE

Chyna during the 2003 American Music Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

D Generation X celebrated his 25th anniversary as a team in WWE. Since its debut, in 1997, many things have changed in the company. Now Triple H Y Shawn Michaels, the leaders of the group who dreamed of being in control, are in charge of her. What never changed was recognition that the board denied Chynathe gladiator that was pillar in the faction Y broke schemes on the wrestling.

The fighter died in april 2016because of a overdose. However, his legacy is still latent in the memory of fans of the sports entertainment. Four year career at WWE were enough to establish himself as the banner that inspired the next generations of female athletes. It showed that women could be more dominant than men in the ring.

Some veterans do not ignore its importance either. X Pacone of his ex-partners and still a member of D Generation X, honored her at the celebration. “Now that I have your attention, I ask for a standing ovation for what I consider to be the magic ingredient in the recipe for DX: ‘The ninth wonder of the world’ Chyna”, he announced before the fans present at the Barclay’s Center of Brooklyn, New York.

The crowd responded with applause, but the tribute his trajectory was left in a simple mention. The king of Kings, The heart breaker boy Y Road Dogg, who remained in the ring, did not say a single word about it. It functioned as a disruptive piece of the business and, at such an emblematic moment, her allies cast her aside. Just like WWE has done for over 20 years.

Chyna reached the top of the hand Triple H. Prior to their first official presentation, both held a relationship out of the strings. on the canvas, always had his back as long as it stands out. At the same time, she took advantage of the spotlight to make a name for herself. It was more than one companionhad the talentthe physical and the strength necessary to leave a mark on the discipline.

Instead of competing in the women’s divisionwent squarely against the males most successful of the time. doD Generation X had to face legends of the caliber of rock either Brett Hart? Before the others in the faction, she did not hesitate to step forward. So she started her with the character that catapulted her like a revolutionary.

The company called it “The ninth wonder of the world”, only behind his eighth appointment: Andre the Giantthe French of 2.24 meters high Y 230 kilograms of weight that shocked the pancratius. Due to its impact, Chyna should be your next big star. Defeated Vince McMahonthe then president of the promoter, in 1999.

For this reason, he rated the Royal Rumbleone of the tournaments most recognized of the consortium where only men could fight. She did not win the fight, although with her participation, she became the first woman to fight in battle. In the 2010s, beth phoenix, Karma Y Nia Jax They replicated his performance. It was not until 2018 when the WWE launched a women’s edition.

He also had no qualms about taking away their Titles. Despite being involved in macho stories, shut up all the mouths of his detractors. She stripped the Intercontinental Championship a Jeff Jarrettwho on countless occasions stated that “he felt ashamed to share the ring with a woman”. Furthermore, she urged him to “will return to the kitchen” in TV.

Chyna assured that Jarrett I request you 300 thousand dollars a McMahon so that he could give him the belt. This was defended under the justification that the amount corresponded to a payment that I had not received, Well after the hand in hand his contract ended. Since he decided not to renew it, he went through the ranks of the extinct World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

He defended his scepter against Chris Jerichothey were even co-champions. Then the Canadian dethroned her. She recaptured the gold in front of Val Venisdue to the support of Eddie Guerrero. is the only gladiator who has managed to carry the male medal. In his last stage, he conquered the Women’s Championship. No one could beat her, so she bid farewell to the WWE and his award ended vacant.

The truth is that I wanted to get a better salary. his sister, Kathy Hamiltonstated that he was offered 400 thousand dollars to continue. For the quality of it, she wished to be remunerated with one million dollarsfigure that figures like Stone Cold ‘Steve Austin’. The commentator Jim Ross He confirmed it: he indicated that they were not capable of guaranteeing him such an amount. They never reached an agreement.

In short, his sentimental bond with Triple H it was over. By 2001, he was playing a engagement with Stephanie McMahon, the owner’s daughter. Fiction became reality. She stated that she confronted to clarify the situation, but the fighter hita fact that caused the immediate break. In the end, she found him a Love Letter.

The fighter dismissed the version. In multiple interviews, he noted that the subsequent incursion of Chyna in the adult entertainment has prevented it from currently being distinguished as it deserves. However, when she worked there, she posed for the magazine Playboy; product of a agreement between firms that lasted until 2008. In that year, WWE transformed its product: it chose to target it to kids.

The only recognition that he obtained from the company was conceived after his death, in a shared manner. She was induced to Hall of Famein 2019, together with D-Generation X. It was impossible to disdain his importance in the team. During the ceremony, Shawn Michaels she asserted that none of them would be as prestigious without the boost she gave them.

The WWE still owes you one single celebrationfrom the level of your feat in the sport-entertainment. She is not only a pioneer, and an icon par excellence, of the intergender duels. He proved that the women they were also able to succeed in an industry in which, historically, men have shone. A wonder of the world cannot be forgotten.

