Chucky would be waiting for Napoli to go to Manchester United

After a tumultuous start to the season for the Chucky Lozanowhere even lost ownership against his Napoli teammate, Matteo Politanothe striker of the Mexican National Team has regained his confidence in front of goal and this has been reflected in his first notes both in A series like in the UEFA champions league.

Chucky Lozano to Manchester United?

The good moment of the Mexican would have shaken certain conversations that placed the canterano of the Tuzos from Pachuca in the Man Utd of the PremierLeague. There was even talk of an exchange of Lozano for Cristiano Ronaldo.

A series of European media, including the Sport-Express have assured that the possible movement only depends on the Napoli gives the “green light” to Manchester United to start formalizing a proposal with both the club and the player.

Similarly, it is estimated that Red Devils they would be interested in the Belgian striker Jeremy Doku of Stade Rennes. However, the footballer Belgium national team could also fall back on Liverpool. So the option of Hirving Lozano looks viable.

However, it is important to note that the Chucky Lozano would be coming to compete in a forward that already has Antony and Facundo Pellistri in your preferred position. On the other hand, in the other band they have elements such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho.