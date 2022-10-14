Christian Nodal: This is the sad reason why he had tattoos on his face

Christian Nodal He has become one of the most popular regional Mexican singers in Mexico. After his breakup with Belinda, the interpreter of “Botella after bottle” has given much to talk about the life of excesses that he has led. Likewise, his taste for tattoos and his changes in appearance are other topics with which he captures all eyes.

Recently, the singer appeared at a palenque in Guadalajara, Jalisco, one of the most important events of the October Festivities in the entity. In his presentation, he confessed the sad reason why he had several tattoos on his face, the most striking of which was the design under his eyes that crosses the bridge of his nose with a pre-Hispanic meaning.

Among the most visible changes that the singer has experienced in recent years are the innumerable tattoos that he has on a large part of his body, including his face, something that has undoubtedly generated hundreds of criticisms. However, in his last appearances he has surprised without any design, although it is unknown if he underwent a laser treatment or if it is just makeup.

During the palenque, Nodal acknowledged that he did not know what to answer when asked why he had tattooed his face, until a reporter gave him a great answer. “My answer was not prepared as much as I wanted to, but a reporter yelled: ‘Nodal! I already know why you’re tattooed’ and solved all the problems of my life: ‘It is to cover the kisses that have been given to you‘” the singer admitted.

As expected, the response caused his fans to react very emotionally to his artist’s confession, and as has happened in his last presentations, the attendees began to shout the name of his ex, Belinda.

Watch the video here: