Chivas would go for Víctor Guzmán! El Rebaño would have already started negotiations for several footballers

The rojiblanca directive commanded by Amaury Vergara would already be talking with three soccer players who would be interested in Guadalajara to add them for Clausura 2023.

Chivas owners, the Vergara family continues to work at forced marches to try to build a new solid sports project to reposition Guadalajara at the top of Mexican soccer from Clausura 2023, so they are looking to add players to strengthen the squad.

At Rebaño Pasión we present to you that the rojiblanca board is aware that it will be necessary to add players of experience to strengthen the staff of Guadalajara, since several exits are foreseen in various positions in the coming days and all as part of the restructuring that the members of the Council want.

That is why the high command of the chiverío is interviewing several candidates to take over the Sports Directorate, where Amaury Vergara has also already I would be analyzing the possibility of adding José Bordalás as coach, since they have not ratified Ricardo Cadena as strategist for the first team.

IMAGO 7

As if that were not enough, the Fox Sports journalist, Fernando Schwartz, revealed that the rojiblanca leadership has already started talks to be able to acquire the defender Victor Guzman from Xolos, Luis Chavez from Pachuca and Eduardo Aguirre from Santos to strengthen the squad for Clausura 2023.

Who has already left and who could leave Chivas?

Until now, Guadalajara has already confirmed the departures of Ricardo Peláez, Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce; however, in the next few hours more names could be added, such as Angel Zaldívar, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier and Paolo Yrizarwhere even more elements could be added to the list if a club shows interest in any of them.

