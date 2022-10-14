Child cries because he got a picture of Chucky LozanoMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 10.13.2022 11:24:45





You are about to see one of the cutest and most viral videos of the moment on TikTok starring a Mexican boy named Andreswho was released cry of happiness because filling the World Cup album came out the stamp which -we suppose- is one of his idols: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

The video was uploaded to the social network on Wednesday, October 12 and in only 24 hours it adds up -so far- more than 7 million views and 1.2 million likesshowing that this boy’s innocence and passion for soccer led him to become famous on TikTok.

In the images we see Andrés crying with an envelope of Qatar 2022 stamps in the hand. As the seconds go by, the emotion of the little boy dressed in the shirt of the Mexican National Team grows until a relative asks him who had left himwhat he responds euphorically closing his little fist: “El Chucky!”to which his relatives laugh.

The video on TikTok also adds thousands of comments, many of the users moved by the way in which the child cries of happiness to have the image of Chucky Lozano in his hands, while others joked that he was “crying with rage” because it was not the sticker of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who are the most sought after and sought after on the album.

Yes indeed, there were those who accused relatives of “mocking” of the little boy for crying while filling his album, to which the person who uploaded the video, called Kary Martínez, assured that the laughs were of emotion and disbelief for Andrew’s reaction.

Speaking of the Selection

Chucky Lozano already asked about the child in the print

The popularity of this video on social networks has been such, being shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, that the images reached the eyes of Hirving Lozanowho we know already asked for the child’s name to send him a surprise, contacting his relatives.

Let’s hope Andrés gets an unforgettable gift from his hero Chuckywho we also hope will be our savior in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against the injuries of Tecatito Corona and Raúl Jiménez, remembering that Lozano Baeza is the man who scored against Germany in the historic victory in Russia 2018.