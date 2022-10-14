Chaotic brawl breaks out at a Missouri Walmart store. When the police arrived, everyone was gone

A mass brawl that broke out at a Walmart superstore led to an investigation by police in a town in Missouri, according to multiple media reports.

The fight took place at a Ferguson Walmart store shortly after 9 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Ferguson police told KSDK. When the patrolmen arrived at the scene, the brawl had ended and all those who participated had disappeared, police said.

A Walmart spokesperson told McClatchy News, “The safety of our customers and employees is a top priority for our company at all times, and we are working closely with law enforcement.”

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook and Twitter. The footage shows a group of people punching and kicking each other, and some can be seen falling to the ground. Some participants throw objects and trample those who fell. Similarly, they can be seen when many people hit others with the metal poles used to cordon off shopping areas.

Between 10 and 25 people became entangled in the violent fight, and it is believed that some probably knew each other, police told television stations KMOV and KSDK.

The camera shows people screaming and screaming, bumping into each other near the drive-thru area. The screams and noises continue to be heard off camera.

In other images, a man appears spraying back and forth with a fire extinguisher, filling the air with a cloud of whitish-yellow powder. Someone drops an object and there is the sound of breaking glass.

Police told KMOV that earlier that night, a small incident took place that was handled internally, but then escalated.

The cause of the altercation is unknown at this time, and so far, no one has been arrested, police told KMOV. Still, police added that they expected Walmart to charge and prosecute those involved because of the property damage the store sustained.

Ferguson is about 10 miles northwest of St. Louis.

