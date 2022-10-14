Ariel Martínez FIRED GOODBYE from Japanese baseball and will embark on a NEW JOURNEY – SwingComplete

By Pablo Picardo

The Japanese Professional Baseball League closed the qualifying stage of its 2022 season just a few weeks ago, to make way for the always striking Play Offs where the king of the second best league in the world is defined.

With the closing of the qualifying stage, the performance of a large part of the Cubans who played in the Japanese circuit concluded, mainly those players who managed to obtain good results, such as Raidel Martínez, from Pinar del Río, leader in saved games, and his teammate in the Dragones of Chunichi Yariel Rodríguez, who jointly won the best setter award.

However, all the news for the Japanese organization with the largest presence of Cubans is not good, since one of the main pearls of Cuban Baseball would have made the decision to seek new airs.

Yumurino receiver Ariel Martínez said goodbye to the team through his social networks leaving the following message:

Hello, I want to thank Chunichi Dragons for making me a professional baseball player, every coach for making me improve, all my teammates who fight hard every day and thank you very much to all the fans for so much love throughout this time, They are the best.

Also; Nagoya, I love you. I want to start a new journey, I hope you understand my decision and accompany me every step of the way. Once a blue blood you will always be a Blue Blood” were the words of the Cuban on his Instagram account.

His publication was quickly filled with comments, highlighting that of his compatriot Frank Abel Álvarez, his wife Camila Valladares who wrote, “Keep fighting”, while through his Twitter account one of the Japanese who dedicates his life to following the performance of Cubans could not miss this farewell.

“Sayonara does not say. I’m sure I’ll be able to meet you somewhere in Japan next year. My brother. I only have one thing to tell you now. See you next year too” were the words of Yuichi Terawaki.

The fate of the receiver from Matanzas is unknown, because as can be seen, it is not among his plans to return to wear the colors of Chunichi, we will have to wait for new offers to reach the 26-year-old.

In the 2022 season, Ariel participated in 82 games, leaving an offensive average of .276 with 8 homers, 24 RBIs and 15 doubles according to Baseball Reference statistics.