Anthony Rapp gave details of the night Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him

Actor Kevin Spacey outside Manhattan Federal Court during his sexual assault trial in New York (Reuters)

The second week of the civil trial against kevin spacey of the #MeToo era began Tuesday in New York but without criminal charges being filed against him.

The actor Anthony Rapp he was cross-examined by the defense in federal court in Manhattan.

Rapp sued the actor who won two Oscars, accusing him of sexual assault and of intentionally inflicting emotional stress when Rapp was 14 years old. The trial began with jury selection last Thursday in Manhattan.

Rapp said he attended a party at Spacey’s Manhattan apartment in 1986, when he was 14 and performing in the Broadway play “Precious Sons.”

At the end of the night, Spacey was intoxicated and allegedly picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed and lay on top of him. Rapp said that Spacey, then 26, held tightly, but was able to escape and leave the apartment.

“I was pinned under him. I didn’t know what he doesr,” he testified last week.

Rapp filed his lawsuit in 2020 and has asked for compensation of up to $40 million for the psychological damage he says he suffered as a result of the encounter with Spacey.

Although the accuser recalls, and has testified, that the incident occurred in a room in Spacey’s apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Spacey’s attorney, Jennifer Keller, managed to get Rapp to admit that “it’s possible” there was not a room and that the actor actually lived in a loft.

The defense is trying to show the jury that Rapp may be confusing fiction with reality.

Rapp’s accusations, which were first made public in 2017, were among the first in a series of accusations that put out the career of Spacey who faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

At the time, Spacey was starring in the Netflix political thriller “House of Cards.” He is also known for his role in the 1999 film “American Beauty”, which earned him a Hollywood Academy Award.

Spacey’s attorney pointed out how, with Spacey’s alleged incident, there was no erection, no kissing, and no genital contact. He then asked her how long her “Spacey story” had taken.

“Fifteen to 30 seconds is my best estimate,” Rapp replied.

Actor Anthony Rapp (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Under cross-examination, the “Rent” actor had testified that an article by Lupita Nyong’o about her experience with Harvey Weinstein was the catalyst for her going public with her sexual assault allegations against Spacey. But during cross-examination, Rapp acknowledged that he had spoken to a reporter, who first broke Rapp’s story, about a week before Nyong’s article.

Rapp says he saw several movies with Spacey over the years because “it was my duty as an actor.” But every time he did, he said, he would remember what had happened to him at age 14. The last one, he decided, would be “American Beauty” because it was “especially difficult” and “felt unpleasantly familiar as Spacey plays the role of a grown man who abuses a teenage girl.

Over the years, Rapp said, he had always dreaded running into Spacey since they work in the same industry. That day came, he testified, in 1993, in a dining room during a movie shoot, but there was no interaction. Rapp “was in shock”. The next time would be in 1999 at the Tony Awards at the Gershwin Theater.

Rapp met Spacey in the bathroom and they looked at each other, he recalled: “There was no exchange of words.”

Another time was in “2013, 2014” at a benefit concert at Lincoln Center. Rapp was in a ringside seat and unexpectedly, he said, Spacey appeared on stage to introduce the event.

Rapp also said that he spoke with therapists about the assault. He first shared it with a doctor in 2017. That’s when he began to “understand the long-term impact on me.”

Andrew Holtzman, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, is questioned by actor Anthony Rapp’s lawyer, Peter Saghir (Reuters)

Andrew Holtzmann he was subpoenaed to testify by Rapp’s attorneys.

Holtzman, now 68, testified that he was working in his office at the New York Shakespeare Festival theater company in the summer of 1981, when Spacey walked in and sat down at an empty desk.

He said Spacey said nothing when he walked into the office wearing a windbreaker jacket, skinny blue jeans and a bag, but he remembered meeting him because he had seen his picture in the program for the play Henry IV, in which Spacey was performing at the time.

At the end of the phone call, Holtzman stood up and Spacey approached him, picked him up by the crotch and put him on the desk.Holtzman said. “What are you doing? Let go of me!” he recalled him saying to Spacey. “I could feel his erection on my body,” Holtzman said.

After a few more minutes, Spacey released him, grabbed his jacket and bag and hurried out of the office, Holtzman added. “I was upset,” he said.

Under questioning by an attorney for Spacey, 63, Holtzman was shown six pages of a Henry IV program and Holtzman said he did not see Spacey’s photograph.

Who is Anthony Rapp?

Rapp is an actor who made his Broadway debut at the age of 10. He has acted in the plays “Six Degrees of Separation,” “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” and made his name playing Mark Cohen with the original cast of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Rent.” His screen credits include “Adventures in Babysitting,” “Dazed and Confused,” and currently the Paramount + series “Star Trek: Discovery.”

He was the first man to publicly accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct in 2017.

What does Spacey say about Rapp’s accusations?

Kevin Spacey (Reuters)

After Rapp made his accusations in 2017, Spacey posted on Twitter that he had no recollection of the encounter. “But if I behaved as he claims, I owe him the sincerest apology for what may have been deeply inappropriate behavior while intoxicated,” he wrote.

Spacey hadn’t disclosed his sexuality before, but said Rapp’s story encouraged him to come out as gay. Many considered it a rare moment for Spacey to discuss his sexuality, some even considered it an attempt to divert attention.

Spacey’s lawyers said in a court document that Rapp’s allegations are simply “false and never happened.”

Last Thursday, an attorney for Spacey hinted that Rapp filed the lawsuit because he is upset that his career has stalled.

“He got bitter about being undocumented as an openly gay man,” Keller said. Spacey’s team also suggested the lawsuit stems from a young actor’s inability to tell the difference between real life and a scene he performed on Broadway eight times a week.

What are the other legal battles Spacey is facing?

In Britain, Spacey is accused of sexually assault three men. The oldest allegation dates back to an alleged incident that occurred more than a decade ago. Spacey pleaded not guilty in July during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court. The actor’s trial is expected to be next year.

In a separate case, a Los Angeles judge ruled in August that Spacey and his production companies must pay the producers of the Netflix series “House of Cards” about $31 million for the losses after the actor’s dismissal in 2017 caused by what the streaming platform described as sexual harassment of members of the production team.

What are Spacey and Rapp doing now?

After the allegations surfaced, Spacey’s role was dropped from the movie “All the Money in the World” and replaced by Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty. Spacey has recently emerged from exile in Hollywood, starring in several films including the thriller “Peter Five Eight”, “Gateway To The West” and the Franco Nero drama “The Man Who Drew God”.

Rapp is filming the fifth season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” just released his movie “Scrap” and is on tour with his solo show “Anthony Rapp: Without You,” about pain, hope and triumph. The actor has spoken out on behalf of victims as part of the #MeToo movement.

(With information from AP)

