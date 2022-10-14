Aislinn Derbez confesses what was the reason why Mauricio Ochmann asked for a divorce

The actress touched on the subject of her divorce and toxic relationships through her YouTube channel in the company of Michael Renaud.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann they met working on the film “To the Bad”, Both were captivated in a romance that began around 2015 and ended in a wedding and with a daughter involved, but it was during their YouTube program “The Magic of Chaos” who explained in detail what really happened in her marriage to the actor.

Ais and Ochman they were one of the couples who painted that love was for life and that is how the actress also saw it, but from one moment to another everything changed, specifically after the reality show“On a trip with the Derbez”, for it was there that the bomb exploded and rumors of a crisis began.

“My relationship worked so well, it was very beautiful and it was unexpected […] I was very happy, my relationship did work very well, it was beautiful, we learned a lot, (that’s why) it was something unexpected (The divorce)”

“We have absolutely no regrets. It was wonderful, beautiful, but suddenly […] It was unexpected, especially for me, because whoever makes the decision (it was Mauricio Ochmann) and you have to respect whoever makes the decision,” revealed Aislinn Derbez, who repeatedly showed that he was the one who asked for a divorce.

Their healthy relationship is presumed to the four winds

These days they have shared that they are on vacation enjoying their friendship and as parents, since they are at Disney with their daughter. And as he said on his YouTube channel, getting divorced was the best thing that happened to him, if you want to see all the talk where they play the theme of the toxic couple, here we leave you the complete chapter that in just two days already has 185 thousand reproductions.