After fighting in Puebla vs. America, Larcamón talks about what happened with Tano Ortiz

October 13, 2022 11:00 a.m.

Puebla Y America staged one of the most tragic events in the career of Nicholas Larcamon. The sweet potato team received a scandalous thrashing by 6 to 1, practically defining the first key for the semifinals. Although there are 90 minutes left, Larcamón’s pupils find themselves in the difficult decision of scoring 6 goals in the Azteca and not conceding any.

However, something that caught the eyes of the audience was that clash between Ferdinand Ortiz Y Nicholas Larcamon, because they had to be separated by the same coach after an argument that heated up the game. Finally, Larcamón breaks the silence after finishing the game and talks about ‘Tano’ himself.

The DT of La Franja commented that despite receiving an undeserved punishment, Ortiz’s team showed not only their individual hierarchy, but also that of the azulcrema coach himself. With this, he makes it clear that that friction was an anecdotal product of what happened on the field and that what is truly important is how such a result could occur.

Puebla would go for the honor

Accepting that the mission of turning it around in the Azteca is very complicated, Nicolás Larcamón made it clear that they would go for the game of honor. Without a doubt, a worthy closing of Puebla could alleviate the pain they suffered in Cuauhtémoc. But they will have to pass before some Eagles with a very high morale and in their own house.