After being expelled from Televisa, she returned for Fernando Colunga, but they vetoed her again

October 13, 2022 8:29 p.m.

Marlene Favela is one of the most beloved actresses on Mexican television, her leading roles as Gata Salvaje or in Velo de novia were some of the actress’s most remembered productions.

However, it is said that the actress would have had a powerful enemy within the Televisa company, who would have prevented the young Marlene from having a leading role for several years, however her luck changed and she managed to have some successes such as: DKDA, Mujeres deceived, Carita de Ángel, The house on the beach, The intruder, Christmas without end, Between love and hate, Wedding veil, Rubí and Against all odds.

But the actress looked for new opportunities on Telemundo, the same ones she did get, but they offered her on Televisa to star in a story with Fernando Colunga, so it is said that the actress gladly accepted, since working with the leading man was a great opportunity. .

Marlene Favela did not sign an exclusivity contract

And that was the actress’s big mistake, because after participating in Pasión y Poder, leaving Telemundo to go to Televisa, the actress forgot to ask the San Ángel company for a contract that would guarantee her work, so at finishing the production would have left her homeless, so she would have had to “beg” for a job at Telemundo that had her banned for abandoning them; but in the end they accepted according to the program “El Chacaleo”