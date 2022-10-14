After 14 years, 2 great Cuban baseball players met again – SwingCompleto

By Robiel Vega

The increasingly large migration of Cuban baseball players has caused long distances between compatriots who have been forced to take different paths and often very distant from each other.

But baseball is a very big sport and it also makes those paths cross again, as happened in the Dominican Republic to the Las Tunas Henry Urrutia and to granma White Lazaruswho will play this winter season at LIDOM.

Henry Urrutia left Cuba in 2011, at that time he was 23 years old and had five National Series. For his part, Blanco lasted another decade on the island, until in 2021 he decided to stay in the United States after the pre-Olympic tournament held in Florida ended.

Both had very different trajectories, Urrutia made his debut in the Major Leagues and made a name for himself in the Caribbean Leagues both in winter and summer; Blanco became the number one starter in Cuba with a career of 17 National Series.

After 14 years without seeing each other, they had an emotional meeting in the Dominican Republic, according to a post made by the hitter from Las Tunas, Henry Urrutia, on his Twitter account: «Almost 14 years without seeing this horse, always my respect and affection for this beast… the people of @LeonaSports and @ cperez58 !!!!» It was the text that accompanied a photo where you can see both players; Blanco with a long beard and Henry with a T-shirt of the Association of Professional Cuban Baseball Players.

Henry will be part of the Gigantes del Cibao, a team with which he played 16 games last season, with an extraordinary offensive line of .340/.426/.585/1.011 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS), with three home runs and 14 pushed. In addition, he also played the Caribbean Series with the Giants, in which he displayed his great offense (.435 / .458 / .565 / 1,024), with 10 hits in 23 at-bats, three doubles and two runs scored.

For his part, Lázaro Blanco will play with the Estrellas Orientales, a contract that took place in the month of August and in which his incorporation to the Leona Sports agency and the hand of Carlos Pérez had a lot to do with it.