Adamari López sends an accurate message after Toni and Evelyn’s wedding rumors

Toni Costa with Evelyn and Adamari López

October 13, 2022 4:51 p.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but now that speculation has begun that Toni and Evelyn would have taken the next step in their relationship, he would have reacted in an interesting way.

Adamari’s strong message

Instagram stories of Toni and Adamari

“If it didn’t work out for us, it doesn’t mean it can’t be done for someone else,” says the text that Adamari shared in her Instagram stories, after Toni showed in hers what would look like a wedding ring.