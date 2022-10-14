Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will not go to jail after being found guilty of sexual abuse

The actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved this Thursday without jail nor criminal repercussions the case in which he was accused of touching women after pleading guilty last April in an agreement with prosecutors, according to local media reports.

Gooding Jr., 54, a winner of a Oscarwas charged in New York in 2019 for forcibly touching and kissing three women at different nightclubs in the city in a case that began with a charge of sexual abuse but whose severity has been lowered.

In April, after an agreement with the Public Prosecutor’s Office Manhattanpleaded guilty to one count of groping to avoid trial and on condition that he undergo six months of drug abuse treatment. alcohol and stay away from any trouble.

According to The New York Post, the actor’s criminal record was cleared today because he has met those conditions and, in addition, his guilty plea for inappropriate touching has been modified to refer to a charge of harassment in the second degree, less serious.

In this criminal case that has lasted three years, Gooding Jr. risked a maximum of one year in prison linked to a charge of sexual abuse and a trial in which two women who had suffered touching were expected to testify as witnesses for your part.

The actor, who has other similar civil lawsuits pending in a New York federal court and in the state Supreme Court, has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by dozens of women since the Me Too movement was born in 2019.