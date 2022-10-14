A goose stole the show at last night’s Dodgers and Padres game

The Angels. A loose goose caused a brief delay during the NL playoff game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in right field with two outs in the eighth inning. He sat down on the grass and stayed there when the Dodgers’ Gavin Lux singled into the field.

Then the chase began.

Maintenance personnel approached the goose, but the bird took flight. He flew all the way to near the Dodgers’ on-deck circle, where Cody Bellinger was standing. She shivered and backed away from him.

Carrying a blue plastic dumpster, the crew approached the goose again. Then it flew into the infield near third base. A worker ran over and put a towel over the goose and put it in the container.

It appears we have a Rally Goose on the field and it’s manifesting a Dodgers comeback (maybe) pic.twitter.com/62I5HhpyZa — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) October 13, 2022

“That was pretty tough,” Padres slugger Manny Machado said. “I just didn’t want to hurt him. I think he was hurt when he landed, so I didn’t like to see that, but I think it was good luck for us.”

The Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to tie the best-of-five Division Series at one game apiece.

The game had to be stopped while the Dodgers’ groundskeepers caught up with him. ( Mark J Terrill )

The goose was a hit on social media, with one man berating the game’s announcers for incorrectly calling him a duck.

The San Diego Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 but the goose stole the show 😆 pic.twitter.com/4hxBmYa1g2 — For Future Considerations (@PodcastFFC) October 13, 2022

The Los Angeles Audubon Society kindly took to Twitter to identify the bird as a white-fronted goose.

“Bright lights can disorient birds migrating at night, which this species does,” the society tweeted.

The appearance of the bird made even Dodgers fans laugh, who were losing and eventually lost the game. ( Ashley Landis )

It could have been the first goose in a postseason game at Dodger Stadium since Hall of Fame reliever Goose Gossage pitched for the New York Yankees against the Dodgers in the 1981 World Series.

Fittingly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tony Gonsolin, nicknamed Goose, will start Friday’s Game 3 in San Diego. However, Gonsolin is a noted cat lover.