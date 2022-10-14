A blond Cuban (+ Video) › Culture › Granma

It is not festival time nor are Cuban films released. There are none of the factors for which Havana movie theaters are usually packed. But there people are, two hours before tickets go on sale for a movie that has been available anywhere for days on digital copies. The Cuban woman who won the role of the most famous blonde on the planet must be seen like this, on the big screen.

Advancing carefully, so as not to stumble in the dark passageway between the seats, but quickly, because there are barely seconds left before the projector turns on and the blinding flash of a camera dazzles us in the first scene, the seductive movement of a dress white exposes, whom we will see in the next few hours.

The first minutes are slower, perhaps because we are expecting to see Ana de Armas in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe. That is the reason we are here; not because of the controversial scenes, nor because of the endless positive and negative criticism, nor because of the many opinions that circulate on social networks. We came to see the girl who, they also comment in the corridors of Hollywood, could win the golden statuette.

As a woman, watching the film without closing your eyes, due to the harshness of the scenes, is almost impossible. The work revictimizes Marilyn with rapes, physical and psychological abuse of all kinds. She shows her as a skittish, fearful woman on the verge of dissociative identity disorder.

I did not expect to find a strong and empowered Norma Jean, because the film is a version of a version of her life; but he also did not think that she was going to see the story of a victim who, for 30 years, was in a cycle of endless violence.

Those minutes dedicated to pregnancies are difficult to bear. It is the most sensitive fiber of an infinitely controversial subject that affects, emotionally, all women; whether they are mothers, whether they want to be or not. Due to the treatment of the matter, several feminist groups have described it as an anti-abortion work.

However, the beauty of the film is in the details. The work of costume design, set design and characterization is phenomenal. There are several moments in which we are not sure if the one that appears on the screen is Ana de Armas, or if she really is a fragment taken from

a scene from Marilyn. The care in production is admirable. Likewise, photography, editing and post-production are praiseworthy.

I leave for the end what is really the beginning, the best that, in my opinion, Blonde has: the performance of its protagonist. She is wonderful to delight in her expressions, voice and movements so distant from the Latina that she is, so close to the Hollywood diva that she plays. Although she has several recognized titles to her credit, no one doubts that in Ana de Armas’s career there is a before and after Blonde.