“You are a walking miracle”, a book about how the human body works

Why does our heart race if we see someone we like? How often do muscle cells renew? These and many other questions are addressed in the book You are a walking miracle published by editorial Paidós. The author, Teresa Arnandis, better known on social media as @Ladyscience, is a doctor in biochemistry and well known as a science popularizer. In this work she seeks to demonstrate the complex functioning and at the same time fragile balance of our body.

The book You are a walking miracle. What scientists know and haven’t told you about your body seeks to demonstrate that the human body is wonderful, that every day it does an unsuspected job in terms of balance and adaptation.

book cover © Paiós

Image capture from the tik tok videos of Teresa Arnandis, aka Lady Science. © Lady Science

you are a walking miracle explains in a simple way many processes of our human body through curious questions such as: why drinking alcohol dehydrates us? Or why does our heart race if we see someone we like? He also talks about the incredible choreography that the body has to do when vomiting. A complex process that the author describes with great humor.

Topics are addressed in a simple way, explaining the architecture of the body and how the different body tissues are organized, as well as the chemical processes that take place in our brain, not to mention just a few aspects.

In this complex and fragile balance that the human body manages to achieve day by day, the author also seeks to warn about the risks that are taken when resorting to unnecessary plastic surgeries such as liposuction or drug use.

Listen here to the full interview with Teresa Arnadis, @Ladyscience, which by the way, we did accompanied by her baby:

MAG SALUD 2022_10_13 YOU ARE A WALKING MIRACLE BOOK long version f/v 14’08”

