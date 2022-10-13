Yerry Mina and setbacks on his return to the Premier League | Colombians Abroad

Yerry Mina at Everton has been referred to as one of the leading central defenders at defense, and not only in the back lines, but Frank Lampard has set him as an example as a benchmark and a leader on the pitch. His happiness for playing is contagious to his teammates who celebrate goals to the rhythm of the dances that Yerry initiates.

However, the joy of Yerry Mina and his teammates playing around him is not forever. Colombian soccer has lately been filled with repeat offenders in injuries, and it is difficult to be able to recover soccer players who have relapses in such a short time. James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao García and Yerry are just three current cases of players affected by injuries.

Yerry Mina cannot enjoy the regularity at Everton in England, a situation that has cost him not being called up in Néstor Lorenzo’s first call, and that, in the defense of the English club, leaves the concern, since a return that is not from the Colombian, who, in fact, tried to speed up his recovery with Gustavo Portela, doctor of Deportivo Cali.

In recent days, Yerry Mina has given news about a link made by the English press and the Italian media that put the defender from Guachené, Cauca in the orbit of Inter Milan due to the possible departure of Milan Skriniar. Curious, really that they pay attention, and have Mina as an option that he has not managed to have the desired regularity and that it can be costly due to the recurring injuries that surround him.

However, not only the issue of Inter Milan knocked on the doors of Frank Lampard and Everton, as Yerry Mina gave another little encouraging news for the plans of the ‘Toffees’ who are getting ready to face Tottenham in the Premier League, date in which the return of the Colombian defender was expected. Lampard spoke about Mina at the press conference.

“Yerry has had a little setback this week and that’s why he won’t be available,” Frank Lampard said at a press conference. The ankle injury for Mina has been a headache, not only for the player but for the team that wants its leadership back. The defender has had to bear a lot of criticism for his injuries and his physical condition that always complicates Everton, so much so that they have to change their plans thinking about his return.