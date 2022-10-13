Yalitza Aparicio steals the looks on the red carpet of the Ariel Awards

Yalitza Aparicio at the Ariel Awards. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, October 11 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Yalitza Aparicio stole the show at the Ariel Awards red carpet gala, which rewards the best Mexican film productions of the year, walking down the red carpet in a pink dress with black lace

During her visit, the Oaxacan actress took time to talk to the media that were already waiting for her arrival and gave some details of her next projects on the big screen.

“I feel very happy. And what do you think, I never left, I was here, only that there are projects that have been in the process for a long time, and coincidentally they are all coming out together, so I am excited to be able to already be seeing this great work that has been done,” he said.

Aparicio also shared everything he has learned since his arrival in the film industry, especially to get rid of ghosts from his head that told him he would not get very far.

“The limits are set by one and there are many things that you have to do, as long as you want to, and I have also learned that it never hurts to give yourself the opportunity to experiment in new things, despite what they make you believe or whatever is said,” Yalitza assured.

Yalitza Aparicio on the red carpet of the Ariel Awards. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

He also shared experiences from his last three works, with which he returns after his debut with the movie “ROMA”. One of them was “Presences”, a horror plot, which had the actress’s followers and detractors in expectation.

“I loved the way things are narrated, a genre that I never imagined I could do, and I realized how complicated it can be,” he said.

Currently, Yalitza shares a set with Memo Villegas, one of the actors who had, like her, the greatest momentum in recent years, although from the hand of his character “Lieutenant Flour”.

“Memo Villegas is an incredible partner, we have been enjoying every scene we have filmed, it is very nice to work with a team that has so much love for what they do,” assured the Oaxacan.

Yalitza continued her way down the red carpet, happy and greeting her colleagues, to be able to enjoy the awards ceremony, although her name does not stand out this year.

