“Yailin, the most viral” undergoes a radical change of look to redouble Karol G’s commitment

Yailin, the most viral, the current wife of Anuel AA, has caused a furor on social networks after the viralization of the images of her new makeover. The Dominican rapper and singer is known for attracting attention on the Internet because of her videos, and now many have pointed out once again that she has sought to replicate the impact that the change of look had on Carol G.

The Dominican artist achieved great popularity after starting a relationship with Anuel AAwho was previously a partner of Karol G. The Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA started a relationship with Yailin, the most viral at the beginning of 2022 and that same year the couple married.

