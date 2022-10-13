“Yailin, the most viral” undergoes a radical change of look to redouble Karol G’s commitment

Yailin, the most viral, the current wife of Anuel AA, has caused a furor on social networks after the viralization of the images of her new makeover. The Dominican rapper and singer is known for attracting attention on the Internet because of her videos, and now many have pointed out once again that she has sought to replicate the impact that the change of look had on Carol G.

The Dominican artist achieved great popularity after starting a relationship with Anuel AAwho was previously a partner of Karol G. The Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA started a relationship with Yailin, the most viral at the beginning of 2022 and that same year the couple married.

The race of Yailin, the most viral took off after signing with “Akino Mundial Music” in 2019. The artist quickly became popular on the TikTok platform due to the viralization of her hit, “Chivirika” with “El Villano RD”.

In March 2022, Yailin, the most viral Y Anuel AA They released their song “Si Tu Me Buscas”. Previously, the Dominican singer had released “Yo No Me Voy Acostar” with Tokischa and La Perversa and “Quien Me Atraca A Mi Remix” with Haraca Kiko under Gatty Music. Anuel has a great history recording songs with their partners, in fact with Carol G released several of his strongest hits.

Recently Yailin, the most viral He has given something to talk about because last Monday he captured all the attention on social networks after showing his new look in a live video for Instagram. The girlfriend of Anuel AA seems to want to catch up Carol G since the singer showed that she had dyed her hair green.