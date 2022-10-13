Xavi’s explanations after the draw against Inter: “The Champions League is being cruel to us”

The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, considered that “the ‘Champions’ is being cruel” with the Barça team after failing to go 3-3 against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on matchday four of the group stage of the Champions League and make it very difficult to go to the round of 16.

“I am a little angry. Just as last year it didn’t work for us, this time it was due to our mistakes. And I would almost say that it even hurts more. But if you don’t beat Inter at home, you don’t deserve to continue in the competition, although we still have a small hope of getting through”, added the Barça coach at a press conference.

Xavi had no problem admitting that what happened this Wednesday at the Camp Nou is a very hard blow for Barça: “The word would be cruelty. In the second half we didn’t come out with a sufficient level of activation and when that happens it’s a mistake made by the coach. I take responsibility. I am upset and angry.”

In any case, he said that “there are two readings” of the party. “The first part has been excellent. We have populated the center of the field and we have attacked inside and out”, considered the Barça coach. In addition, he explained that in the final stretch of the match the team brought out “faith and self-esteem”.

But Bara does not have time to complain because the visit to Real Madrid arrives on Sunday. “Now we have to think about the classic and try to win at the Bernabéu. We are leaders in the League and we want to continue being leaders. We have to follow. The season is long. We have to encourage the players, today’s draw wasn’t due to a lack of attitude”.