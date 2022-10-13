Xavi: “The Champions League is being cruel to us”

The coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, considered that “the ‘Champions‘ is being cruel” with the azulgrana team after failing to go from 3-3 against Inter de Milan at the Camp Nou on the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League and make it very difficult to go to the round of 16.

“I’m a little angry. Just as last year it didn’t work for us, this time it was due to our mistakes. And I would almost say that it even hurts more. But if you don’t beat Inter at home you don’t deserve to continue in the competition, although we still have a small hope of passing”, added the Barça coach at a press conference.

Xavi He had no problem admitting that what happened this Wednesday at the Camp Nou is a very hard blow for Barça.

“The word would be cruelty. In the second half we didn’t come out with a sufficient level of activation and when that happens it’s a mistake made by the coach. I take responsibility. I am upset and angry”.

In any case, he said that “there are two readings” of the party. “The first part has been excellent. We have populated the center of the field and we have attacked inside and out”, considered the Barça coach. In addition, he explained that in the final stretch of the match the team brought out “faith and self-esteem”.

But Barça does not have time to complain because on Sunday the visit to the Real Madrid.

“Now we have to think about the classic and try to win at the Bernabéu. We are leaders in the League and we want to continue being leaders. We have to follow. The season is long. We have to encourage the players, today’s draw was not due to a lack of attitude”.