Woman dies after falling from rooftop of Times Square bar

The bar was located on the 54th floor of a hotel, the causes of the event have not yet been clarified

A 26-year-old woman fell this Wednesday from the roof of a luxurious bar located in the Hyatt Centric hotel in Times Square in New York. Police have not yet been able to confirm whether the fall was accidental or suicide.

According to the authorities, the woman was seen “jumping” from the bar that is located on the 54th floor and her body was found on the 27th floor of the building around 3:30 p.m.

It’s also unclear if the woman was staying at the hotel or visiting. The bar is considered the highest rooftop bar in NYC.

“Emergency services found the woman unconscious on the balcony and pronounced her dead at the scene. The city medical examiner will determine the official cause of death,” the New York Post reported.

Staff working at the bar lunged forward and tried to grab her, but the woman dove in before they could help her. The employees say they are terrified by the fact.

At the moment, the authorities are reviewing the video surveillance images of the place.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/10/13/store-with-large-windows-and-colored-letters-e745dc3a.jpg

Meanwhile, the facts are being clarified, The Hyatt Centric hotel expressed its condolences to the woman’s family through a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the situation that occurred this afternoon at our hotel and our thoughts are with the individual’s family and those who have been affected,” said Hyatt Hotels Corporation General Manager Tom Blundell.