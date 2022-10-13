Will they remove the free visa for Nicaragua? Cuban journalist clarifies the issue

The official Cuban press has denied information circulating about the elimination of the free visa for Cubans in Nicaragua.

Specifically, the journalist from the Cuban TV information system, Lázaro Manuel Alonso, published a clarification on the subject on his official Facebook profile.

“Attention. The news circulating on networks about the supposed suspension of the free visa for Cubans traveling to Nicaragua is false. It is a manipulation that uses an unreal Twitter account of the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla”, he communicated.

Likewise, he requested that “in the face of questions of this type”, users refer “to the official account of the head of Cuban foreign affairs in that social network.”

In the false image shared, an account attributed to Bruno Rodríguez stated that: “Promoting controlled emigration is everyone’s task. For this reason, the Nicaraguan Embassy in Cuba and our diplomatic corps from the Minrex have made the bilateral decision to suspend the free visa of Cubans to Nicaragua as of November 1.”

The note, with many misspellings, had hundreds of likes and shares. In addition, it contained a phrase that predicted that the dollar in Cuba would go “to the ground.”

FREE VISA FOR CUBANS TRAVELING TO NICARAGUA

In November 2021, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration reported the establishment of a free visa for all Cuban citizens who wish to enter Nicaragua.

The decision sought to promote “commercial exchange, tourism and humanitarian family relations,” according to an official statement issued at the time.

Just one month after the announcement, more than 6,100 Cubans arrived in Nicaragua, the highest number in the last two years. The country became the escape route to emigrate to the United States.

Data from the Customs and Border Protection Office records the entry of almost 200,000 Cubans into the US since October 2021. September data is not yet included.