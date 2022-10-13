Why will Oswald Peraza not play the postseason with the Yankees? (Analysis) | baseball 123

Oswald Peraza was left off the New York Yankees roster prior to the start of the American League Division Series. The decision was between two Venezuelan sluggers to be included in the roster, Marwin González and Peraza were among the candidates to occupy the last position in the Mulos roster.

Experience

As reported by the journalist Bryan Hoch, Aaron Boone, manager of the Yankees weighed in depth the decision to integrate Oswald Peraza to the roster. In the end, he weighed in on Marwin Gonzalez’s postseason experience to make the final ALDS roster. In his six postseasons and 10 series played, he has had 27 hits at .231/.302/.368 and 15 RBIs at the plate.

Aaron Boone said that he was here late last night trying to decide between Oswald Peraza and Marwin Gonzalez. Ultimately he went with the veteran status and more defensive versatility. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 11, 2022

However, his performance with the wood was not negligible until the end of the regular season. In his last 30 games with the big team, he hit .306 / .404 / .429 with 1 hits, a homer and two RBIs. However, the Bronx team will keep Isaiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop for at least this season and Gleyber Torres as the potential backup in case of an emergency.