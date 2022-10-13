Why don’t they broadcast Vivir del Cuento? This was said by Cuban TV

For three weeks, Cuban Television has not broadcast, not even in reruns, episodes of the popular space “Vivir del Cuento”, the humorous par excellence of the Cubavisión channel. All this, despite the fact that sometimes they do announce it and then replace it. What’s going on?

The first “non-transmissions” coincided with the passage of Hurricane Ian and with the “mysterious” trip of the main actor of the program, Luis Silva, with his whole family to Miami. But then Silva returned and TV announced the show last Monday, but it was not shown. Immediately, people began to protest online. For this reason, the Cubavisión channel on its Facebook profile offered an answer to everyone’s doubt.

“Why do they announce one program and give another? For example, on Monday they announced Vivir del Cuento on the programming and they are giving another program, they must coordinate well what they are going to broadcast, ”a user told the channel on said social network.

Another pointed out to him: “It would be healthy for everyone if, through some means of social communication that there are quite a few, they would explain when they are not going to broadcast the Vivir del Cuento program. Which by the way is one of the few programs that affect its transmission, they will inform the people about it and not like this Monday that they announce it on the billboard and they don’t give it and they don’t explain anything to the viewer.

“With this announcing a program, giving another and not explaining anything, it is a lack of respect for the viewer and nobody explains anything and nothing happens,” added user Sifredo García.

CUBAVISIÓN’S RESPONSE ON LIVING FROM THE STORY

Faced with these questions, the Cubavisión channel on Facebook responded as follows: “It was decided from television’s own readjustments to lift the programWe apologize for the inconvenience caused”.

“I read the response that the Cubavisión channel gave you, but I didn’t understand what it means when they talk about the ‘uprising’ of the only program I watch. Definitive uprising? ”, Another questions before the far-fetched term used to say that they took it off the screen.

“I don’t know what they may have wanted to say, we will have to ask again, or is it that they removed it for the hell of it,” added another.