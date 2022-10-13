Who is eligible and who is not in the new immigration program for Venezuelans in the US?

CNN knows details of the US plan. for Venezuelan immigrants 2:35

(CNN Spanish) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will launch a new program aimed at Venezuelan migrants seeking to enter the United States and return to Mexico those who cross the border illegally.

The program for Venezuelans is similar to the approach the administration took toward Ukrainians earlier this year. They will need to apply, have a sponsor in the US, and be screened and verified, as well as fully vaccinated.

These are the keys to the migration program for Venezuelans.

What does the organized migration program consist of?

The orderly migration plan for Venezuelans is intended to serve as an expanded and more orderly process for the migration of Venezuelans to the United States. If the immigrants meet the criteria, then they would be paroled into the US with the ability to work legally in the country as well.

With this program, a Venezuelan citizen will be able to legally enter the United States if a person or organization in that country supports the applicant’s request. This person will enter the United States by air and will be able to apply for a job during their immigration process, says a statement from the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

This program prioritizes entry into the United States by air and not through the border with Mexico. This in order to discourage irregular migration and “undocumented transit that puts their safety at risk when crossing the region,” says the statement.

Who is eligible and who is not for this process?

Per DHS criteria, the process will only accept applicants who meet the program rules and do NOT present at the US-Mexico border.

It is necessary for Venezuelans to have a sponsor, it can be a natural person or an organization in the United States, that supports the applicant’s application, who, if admitted, will only be able to enter the country by air, not by land, says the DHS. When he is in the country he will be able to apply for a job during his corresponding immigration process.

Venezuelans who:

Have a sponsor in the United States who provides financial and “other” support, the DHS website says, without specifying what other help.

Pass rigorous biometric and biographical controls of national security and public safety.

Have complete vaccinations and other public health requirements.

Venezuelans who:

They were expelled from the US in the last five years.

They crossed the US border illegally after the October 12 announcement.

They irregularly crossed into Panama or Mexico after the date of the announcement.

Those who are permanent residents in a country other than Venezuela or have dual nationality of any country other than Venezuela, or currently have refugee status in any country.

That they do not have vaccines or other public health requirements.

Venezuelans who are currently in Mexican territory “must verify their entry into Mexico” prior to October 12 to “request their access to the United States in an orderly manner,” says the statement from the SRE of Mexico.

“Those who enter Mexico as of today (October 12, 2022) will not be able to submit their application from our national territory,” it adds.

When will sponsors be able to sign up?

DHS says on its website that more information on where sponsors, whether businesses or individuals, will be available very soon. You can visit the program website to stay tuned for more information at: www.uscis.gov/Venezuela

How many visas will be available for Venezuelans?

The United States authorities will begin to manage the access of 24,000 Venezuelan migrants by air.

“Venezuelans approved through this process will be authorized on a case-by-case basis to travel to the United States by air directly to an inland port of entry, thereby relieving pressure at the border. Once in the United States, they will be eligible to apply for authorization. job,” says a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security.

What role will Mexico play in this new plan?

Mexico will still have to work to contain the thousands of migrants who arrive in the country in search of going to the United States, for which it announced that “it will continue its unilateral policy of receiving migrants through Title 42 for humanitarian reasons.”

Chapter 42, created under the Trump administration, allowed authorities to quickly expel migrants at land borders from the US and has been extended multiple times. Under Title 42, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) prohibits the entry of certain individuals who “potentially pose a health risk.” Either due to previously announced travel restrictions or having entered the country illegally in order to “evade medical screening measures”.

The program comes amid an influx of immigrants of those nationalities at the US-Mexico border, straining federal and border city resources. In August, 55,333 migrants found at the border were from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua, a 175% increase from last August, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Mexico announced that the US increased labor mobility capacity for the region and will grant an additional 65,000 H2-B work visas for temporary non-agricultural workers, of which 20,000 will be destined for people from Central America and Haiti. This in addition to visas for Venezuelans.