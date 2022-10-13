who can apply and how to enroll

The United States Department of State opened the call for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program by 2024, better known as “visa lottery“.

The “Green Cards” (in Spanish “green cards”) ensure permanent and legal living and working for those who emigrate to the USA. They benefit around 55,000 people from countries with low levels of migration and allow them to obtain US citizenship in the future.

The steps to apply vary depending on each individual situation.







Requirements to apply to the 2024 Visa program. Photo: Getty Images.

How to apply for the USA 2024 Visa?

Registration for the 2024 program opened last Wednesday, October 5 and will close on Tuesday November 8.​

Most of the visa lottery winners live outside the United States, but some are in the country legally with other types of cards. According to the formula established by law, countries that have more than 50,000 natives for more than five years they cannot participate.

Entries must be made through the State Department website and they recommend that each person fill out the form on their own and not through agents or consultants. They do not charge registration and they will have to save the unique confirmation number to be able to check the status of the application.

From May 6, 2023 You can check the status of the registration on the same page with the confirmation number and personal data.

Requirements to apply for the 2024 Visa

High school degree or have had at least two years of experience working in a job that requires two years of training within the five years prior to the date of application. ​

Be admissible to the United States.

Be born in a country eligible for the application.

Have a valid and current passport at the time of registration.

Have no criminal record.

Interview in person.







The countries eligible to apply to the Diversity Visa Program are those that have less than 50,000 native immigrants to the US in the last five years.

Countries eligible to apply for the 2024 Visa

Argentina

bolivia

Chili

Costa Rica

Cuba

Ecuador

Guatemala

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

