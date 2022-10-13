Who are the options to relieve Ricardo Peláez? Halftime

The Chivas directive does not waste time and already moved in the search of successor of Ricardo Peláez in the sports management, so there have already been talks with some of the candidates and in the final list there are four options: Álvaro Dávila, Luis Miguel Salvador, Guillermo Cantú and Duilio Dávino.

Amaury Vergara Together with the board of directors of the Omnilife-Chivas Group, they began the negotiations. The talks have already begun to sound out Davila, Cantu and Salvador; in the next few hours it will happen with Davidbecause they don’t want to waste time.

The decision will be made and notified by the Chivas board, made up of Amaury Vergara, her sisters Yelena Povaguina and Kenya Vergara Zatarain, as well as the owner’s brothers-in-law, Alejandro Manzo and Diego Calderón Schulze.

Alvaro Davila Y Duilio Davino they are the ones that have had the most recent sporting successes. the first did Blue Cross Champion in 2021, with excellent management on and off the pitch. Davino did well as sports president of Rayadoswhere they achieved 8 Finals and won 5 titles: 2 Concacaf Champions League, 1 Liga MX and 2 Copa MX.

De Dávila likes his management with Cruz Azul by bringing quality Mexican elements such as Carlos Rodriguezrecovered to Uriel Antunaamong others.

Neither of them have a job.Well, Dávila left the executive presidency of La Maquina in February 2022 and Davino did so a few days ago in Rayados.

With louis michael savior Y William Cantu There were also talks. The first is director of the Venados de Mérida in the Expansion League and the second left the FC Juárez project in 2021, but made decisions even in Mexican team.

What option do you like the most in Chivas?

All the options like and it will be through talks and an analysis when it is chosen who will be the one to make the sporting decisions in the Sacred Flock.

just Tuesday, Ricardo Pelaez left that position in Guadalajara in little more than 2 years of management where couldn’t do much. 5 classifications for the Liga MX Repechage, and of those only in 1 did he get to the Quarterfinals, and in another to the Semifinal, in 2020, which was his best tournament as manager of the Guadalajara team.