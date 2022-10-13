While Eugenio Derbez is convalescing, his daughter Aislinn teaches him a lesson

Aislinn and Eugenio Derbez

October 12, 2022 3:16 p.m.

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world in Mexico and his different characters have been iconic for more than one. For this reason, his accident has shocked both people and the media in this country and in Hollywood.

There was a lot of secrecy as to what exactly happened to Derbez. At first, it was just an open rumor and there was not much clarity with the public statement from his wife Alessandra. As the days passed, the information came out that it would be a fracture in one of his shoulders, but not even his own son, José Eduardo, was clear what had happened.

Many versions circulated and Derbez himself had to come out to clarify everything and tell about his long rehabilitation that awaits him. However, his daughter would have taken advantage of this time to teach him a lesson.

Could Derbez learn something from this?

Eugenio on more than one occasion has expressed his resentment towards his ex and the mother of his son, Victoria Ruffo, due to the circumstances that occurred when José Eduardo was little.

Aislinn’s Instagram Story

However, Aislinn and her ex, Mauricio Ochmann decided to set the example of a divorced couple who can live together for the sake of their daughter, taking her to an amusement park.