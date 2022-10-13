While Autuori is presented, Sarmiento hopes to say goodbye with a win for Nacional

they entrusted him eight games and fulfilled (he has 7 undefeated) beyond what happens this Thursday against Once Caldas at the Palogrande stadium, from 8:05 pm Pedro Sarmiento showed that as a coach he remains in force and was able to give order and solidity to Nacional while the directors decided who would be the technician in property.

Peter assured that as a human you have emotions found: on the one hand for doing well with the work entrusted to him and, on the other, for not being able to stay in property.

“The game remains in Manizales and then the people who remain will make the decisions and determinations. I have enjoyed, I tried to be the most responsible. being positive, it’s another day of learning. And if I’m negative, it’s one day that I have less time left at the club,” Sarmiento said before the trip.

“When I finish I will get on the bus of tranquility, joy and gratitude with the people who paid attention to me. I wanted to fulfill in the best way. Before the last three games I spoke with Dr. Navarro (Mauricio), I told him that we were going for the 9 points and only 4 are going, that’s why we will try to fight for the 3 in Manizales to end up with a debt of no more than 2”.

As long as Sarmiento directs this game and the Brazilian Paulo Autuori will have been presented. In the morning hours (9:00 am) the club will present it at the Atanasio Girardot.