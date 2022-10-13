What to do when you do not receive the verification code on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp What to do when you do not receive the verification code?

Today we will let you know what you should do when you don’t get the “Verification code” within the famous WhatsApp application, so continue reading for details.

If you plan to register your WhatsApp number on another cell phone, it will be impossible for you to access your account without the verification code, therefore, we will show you what to do if you do not receive that code.

Surely you suddenly do not remember what the WhatsApp “verification code” is for, and the truth is that it is something normal, since this mechanism of security you use it only when you are going to register for the first time or plan to open your account on a new smartphone, something that is not usually done every day.

It is a six-digit secret code that the aforementioned messaging application sends you by means of a text message SMS either call telephone, the objective is to corroborate the authenticity of your number.

However, many of you do not know what you should do when that key does not reach you, which is why we will offer you a series of solutions.

As we mentioned before, it is a security and privacy mechanism, which has the function of preventing cybercriminals from taking over your account, for example: it is very common for these criminals to register your number on another mobile device and then write to you telling you that “by mistake” they sent you an SMS text message containing a password with six digitsif you share this code they would steal your account and access all your conversations immediately.

It is important to mention that WhatsApp automatically verifies the authenticity of your number, so check if you have entered the digits correctly, otherwise the code will never arrive and you may have registered someone else’s number.

You should also check your operator’s network, if you don’t get the full signal it may be a coverage problem, otherwise, if an X (x) icon appears instead of the signal, it means that your SIM card is bad inserted, to verify this call your number or try to call other people.

On the other hand, if everything is in order and you still haven’t received the verification code, change the option to send by message and choose the phone call, when they contact you you must write down and manually enter the code to register your WhatsApp account.