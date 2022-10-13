What is the US migration plan to support Venezuelans? – Telemundo Houston

WASHINGTON DC— The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announces this Wednesday joint actions with Mexico to control Venezuelan migration: a program that gives legal status for two years to those who arrive by plane and the immediate expulsion of most of those who cross the southern border.

The announcement comes hours after officials revealed that the administration of President Joe Biden is developing plans to grant humanitarian parole to Venezuelans with financial backers to allow them to enter the United States, a move similar to that given to Ukrainians after the invasion. From Russia.

According to the DHS, almost four times as many Venezuelans tried to cross the southern border of the United States illegally than last year, putting their lives in the hands of smuggling organizations.

At the same time, irregular migration from the north of Central America has been reduced by a quarter compared to the level registered last year. Hence, the actions that the United States and Mexico announce this Wednesday are aimed at addressing the most acute irregular migration and help relieve pressure on the cities and states that receive these people.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF IMMEDIATE VALIDITY WITH DESTINATION IN MEXICO

Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico. In addition, both countries will strengthen their coordinated law enforcement operations to target human smuggling organizations and bring them to justice.

This campaign campaign will include new migration checkpoints, additional resources and personnel, joint targeting of human smuggling organizations, and increased sharing of information related to transit nodes, hotels, hideouts, and staging sites. The United States also plans to offer additional security assistance to help regional partners address migration challenges in the Darien Gap.

The United States effort to reduce the irregular migration of Venezuelans also includes a new process to legally and safely accept up to 24,000 qualified Venezuelans into the country. The United States will not implement this process without Mexico maintaining its independent but parallel effort to accept the return of Venezuelan citizens who skip this process and attempt to enter irregularly.

“These actions make it clear that there is a legal and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and legal entry is the only way,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Those who attempt to illegally cross the southern border of the United States will be returned to Mexico and will not be eligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the legal process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and be eligible to work here.”

The fact that the green card expires does not mean that you are no longer a resident automatically, says a lawyer.

WHAT DOES A VENEZUELAN CITIZEN NEED TO BE ELIGIBLE?

Venezuelans who want to migrate to the United States legally must meet the following requirements:

Have a sponsor in the United States who provides financial and other support

Pass rigorous biometric and biographical controls of Homeland Security and public safety

Have complete vaccination schedules and comply with other public health requirements

But they will not be eligible if:

Have been ordered removed from the United States within the past five years

Have crossed without authorization between ports of entry after the date of the announcement

Have entered Mexico or Panama irregularly after the date of the announcement, or be a permanent resident or dual national of any country other than Venezuela, or currently have refugee status in any country

Not having completed vaccination schedules or meeting other public health requirements

Venezuelans should not travel to Mexico to try to enter the United States.

Venezuelans approved through this process will be authorized on a case-by-case basis to travel to the United States by air directly to an interior port of entry, thus relieving pressure at the border. Once in the country they will be eligible to apply for a work authorization.

DHS will manage the process, working with communities and other partners. Any person residing in the US with legal status, including representatives of companies or other organizations or entities, can support a potential beneficiary from Venezuela. The supporting sponsor must demonstrate that she has the means to provide financial and other support to the beneficiary.

In the coming days, potential stakeholders can apply to DHS to support eligible Venezuelans through www.uscis.gov/Venezuela. Individuals and representatives of organizations wishing to apply as sponsors must declare financial support for the organization and must pass security.

SITUATION OF VENEZUELANS

It is estimated that 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country due to the economic crisis in 2014, mainly to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. But given the relative strength of the US economy since the COVID-19 pandemic, Venezuelan migrants have turned north.

Additionally, strained relations with the Venezuelan government make it extremely difficult to return them to their country under Title 42 authority, encouraging increased arrivals.

Mexico, faced with demands from the Biden government, imposed restrictions on air travel in January to limit Venezuelan migration to the United States, but many then chose to take the dangerous land route that includes crossing the famous Darien region in Panama.

The plan being developed seeks to dissuade Venezuelans from undertaking the dangerous journey overland and is similar to the humanitarian parole granted to Ukrainians. The government has pledged to admit up to 100,000 people fleeing the Russian invasion and has taken in tens of thousands, including nearly 17,000 in August.

“United for Ukraine,” as the program is called, put an end to a short-lived practice in which people flew into Mexico as tourists and then presented themselves at border crossings with the United States.