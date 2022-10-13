What does Checo Pérez need to finish second in the F1 championship? Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 13.10.2022 12:46:12





The 2022 season of the Formula 1 is in its final stretch and despite the fact that Max Verstappen already crowned in drivers championshipthe excitement on the tracks of the highest category of motorsports has not stopped yet, because Red Bull will search with Sergio Pérez achieve for the first time in its history the 1-2 in the classification.

How many races are left on the 2022 F1 calendar?

Four races from the end of the activity in the Great F1 Circusthe Mexican advances in the second place in the drivers’ championship with 253 pointsone more than charles leclerc (Ferrari), a rival with whom he will fight in United States, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi for the runner-up.

The Mexican and the Monegasque can aspire to 112 points maximumfigure that one of them can obtain with the 25 points that are awarded for each victory, four of the fastest laps And till eight in the sprint that will run in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Checo needs to beat Leclerc in the last few races

Although it will not be so easy to achieve the four victories in the remaining races, the most important thing for Czech in the next races will always be ahead of Leclerc in order to increase the advantage a little more.

Another interesting fact about the two drivers is the average number of points they have per race: the average of the Tapatio is from 13.5 points; while that of Leclerc is 13.22 unitsalthough without a doubt the points in the sprint could make the big difference between the two.

What result does Checo need in the US to maintain second place?

1st place (278 points) / 2nd down (up to 270)

2nd place (271 points) / 3rd down, (up to 267)

3rd place (268 points) / 4th and below, (up to 264)

4th place (265 points) / 5th and below (down to 262)

5th place (263 points) / 6th and below (up to 260)

6th place (261 points) / 7th down (down to 258)

7th place (259 points) / 8th and down (down to 256)

8th place (257 points) / 9th and down (down to 254)

9th place (255 points) / 10th and down (up to 253)

10th place (254 points) / Outside Top 10 (252)

​