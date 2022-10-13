Walter Mercado: Astrology horoscopes for today, Wednesday, October 12

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You need to breathe new air. You have to reorganize your life, your feelings and your thoughts. You are now looking for greater stability, especially in your romantic relationships. You distance yourself from someone who meant a lot in your life. You will not be dazzled by appearances, luxuries or material things. Lucky numbers: 11, 6, 19.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Your hidden enemies are waiting for you to give them a chance to attack you. Keep your eyes wide open. Do not discuss with anyone what other people confide in you. Take a good look at who you tell your intimacies to. Be more sincere when expressing yourself, since there will be someone who betrays you for reasons of envy or jealousy. Lucky numbers: 45, 5, 39.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

The visit of a loved one, although it will bring you joy, but it will come to alter your present and future plans. Cooperate with others, but also learn to say no when necessary. Distribute responsibilities among those who work with you. Don’t feel obligated to please everyone. Lucky numbers: 12, 7, 44.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You are in a time of change. Professionally, you are now doing a wonderful job. By helping others, you will be able to open your way to greater opportunities for progress. In matters of money, establish a balance between buying compulsively and saving for future expenses. Lucky numbers: 3, 25, 19.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Break the routine, Leo. You need to look for something that stimulates you, that fuels the flame of your imagination so that you can give your best both in your work and in your personal life. Don’t get stuck in time. Dominate the routine, before it dominates you. Lucky numbers: 22, 12, 6.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Orient yourself correctly when it comes to legal matters or contracts, Virgo. Do not wait for them to tell you, nor trust the one who pressures you to make decisions lightly. Accept the help of a helping hand who has more experience than you in these complicated matters. Do not believe in absurd promises. Lucky numbers: 4, 18, 21.

Pound

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Things related to your work or studies are emphasized. There will be greater achievements and new challenges that will give you the opportunity to manifest your brilliant ideas. It’s time to put a different spin on your life. Get out of the gridlock you’re in and find people and places where action reigns. Lucky numbers: 31, 1, 13.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Although you find yourself going through what many consider difficult times, nothing can break you. Your natural intelligence guides you to get out of any situation, however difficult it may be. You are one of the people who find the positive side of everything. You sweeten your life with lots of honey. Lucky numbers: 30, 1, 49.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Doubts in relation to your career, work or studies increase. Don’t let indecision take over you. The security you are looking for will come into your life very soon. Saturate yourself with positive thoughts or affirmations. You lack nothing and in you is all the power in the world to succeed. Lucky numbers: 20, 50, 30.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Lately you take one step forward and one step back. You are still not satisfied with what you have achieved so far. You need an injection of energy to awaken your fighting spirit and reach the goal you have set for yourself as soon as possible. You always get what you want, thanks to your perseverance. Lucky numbers: 14, 37, 9.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Channel that imaginative torrent that you possess, expressing your artistic talents. Your mind will be through the clouds today, but at the same time very creative. Do not neglect your work or obligations because you are fantasizing. As a sign of the air element that you are, you often lose touch with reality. Lucky numbers: 45, 39, 5.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You find yourself shining with your own light, like a star. Take the opportunity to organize or carry out social events, since you will radiate a special magic to make everyone have fun. In love you will let yourself be loved without any problem. You will enjoy your partner’s occurrences like never before. Lucky numbers: 8, 15, 3.