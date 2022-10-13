Wall Street opened with sharp falls in all its indices after the inflation figures in the United States

Stockbrokers work at the New York Stock Exchange (USA)



The New York Stock Exchange opened sharply lower on Thursday, hit by a higher-than-expected US inflation gauge, raising fears of further monetary tightening by the US central bank (Fed).

In the first operations, the The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.86%, the Nasdaq Technology Index lost 3.04% and the S&P 500 Extended Index fell 2.32%.

The US inflation fell again in Septemberfor the third consecutive month, and placed its interannual rate at 8.2%, one tenth less than in Augustaccording to data published this Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose four tenths, two more than expected, after rising slightly in August.

This marks the difficult outlook for consumers in areas such as food, housing and health care, in the latest report on inflation before the midterm elections.

However, if the volatile categories of food and energy are excluded, so-called core inflation rose last month, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s five rate hikes this year have done little to cool inflationary pressures. Core inflation increased 0.6% from August to September and 6.6% in the last 12 months. The annual figure for core inflation is the biggest increase in 40 years.

People shop at a supermarket as inflation affects consumer prices in the United States

The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Thursday with a drop of 1.25%, to 86.02 dollars a barrela trend that may respond to demand fears related to the increase in covid-19 cases in China.

As of 0907 New York local time (1307 GMT), WTI futures contracts for November delivery were down $1.25 from the previous close.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) slightly lowered its estimates of oil demand growth for this year and for 2023.

This comes after OPEC yesterday also lowered its outlook for demand growth this year due to new cases of covid-19 from China – a country with a policy of harsh confinements to fight infection – as well as the high inflation.

“The fact that China has announced that there are no plans to deviate from its zero covid policy in the short term has compounded those concerns,” notes Tom Essaye in The Sevens Report analysis.

Secondly The yen briefly fell this Thursday to its lowest level since 1990 against the dollar.after data on inflation in the United States, higher than expected.

The Japanese currency fell by 1320 GMT to 147.67 yen to the dollar, a level not seen in 32 years.

Traders are betting that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue to raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation, compared to a Bank of Japan that maintains an ultra-loose monetary policy.

For its part, Wall Street closed this Wednesday in the red and the Dow Jones Industrials, its main indicator, fell 0.10%, when investors digest the publication of the minutes of the September meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and prepare for the new inflation data.

At the close of trading on the Big Apple Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones subtracted 28.34 points, up to 29,210.85 units, while the selective S&P 500 lost 0.33% or 11.81 integers, to 3,577.03 points.

For its part, the Nasdaq market composite index, which brings together the main technology and Tuesday entered its second bear market of 2022fell 0.09% or 9.09 units, to 10,417.10 integers

The Fed published the minutes of its September meeting yesterday, which showed officials worried about the persistence of high inflation.

