Sports
Virginia Torrecillas: the professional soccer player who beat cancer | Video
Posted at 18:26 ET (22:26 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 15:42 ET (19:42 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Posted at 22:04 ET (02:04 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 21:51 ET (01:51 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 19:57 ET (23:57 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 19:50 ET (23:50 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 17:31 ET (21:31 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Posted at 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022