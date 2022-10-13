Sports

Virginia Torrecillas: the professional soccer player who beat cancer | Video

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 18:26 ET (22:26 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Torrecillas: the player who beat cancer playing



3:09

Posted at 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Kylian Mbappé's future: in doubt again?


3:03

Posted at 15:42 ET (19:42 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The day Florentino Pérez predicted Mbappé


0:49

Posted at 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT) Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Qatar 2022: what cannot be done


3:36

Posted at 22:04 ET (02:04 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

What is open water swimming?


2:54

Posted at 21:51 ET (01:51 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Nora Toledano confesses why she became a swimmer


2:54

Posted at 19:57 ET (23:57 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Draw Real Madrid in the Champions League


2:50

Posted at 19:50 ET (23:50 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The 5 best soccer players in history, according to FourFourTwo


1:27

Posted at 17:31 ET (21:31 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala could stay out of Qatar 2022


1:11

Posted at 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT) Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Why didn't Cristiano do his traditional celebration for his 700th goal?


0:56

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Jorge Luis Pinto to Deportivo Cali: Patron Bermúdez talks about the possibility | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

2 weeks ago

Barry Bond tells Aaron Judge to sign with Giants

3 weeks ago

The Yankees starting players who would return for the MLB Playoffs

2 weeks ago

Matches and classics will be played this weekend in Europe’s major leagues

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button