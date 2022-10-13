Users criticize Alejandro Fernández again now for his eyebrows

MEXICO CITY, October 11 (EL UNIVERSAL).- In recent months, the image of Alejandro Fernández has given much to talk about. A few weeks ago the so-called “Potrillo” became a trend in social networks by wearing a much more feminine outfit that not only earned him criticism and ridicule, but also opened up a whole debate.

Nowthe singer has once again created controversy for a photograph he posted on his official Instagram profile and in which they assure that he is wearing false eyelashes.

Everything happened after Alejandro shared a couple of postcards with his granddaughter, little Cayetana; In the first, the girl appears with Toña, a pony that he gave her, but what really caught her attention was the second image, where she is seen with something strange in her eyes, which many interpreted as makeup.

“The second photo you see a weird filter, with eye shadows and false eyelashes”, “The mascara is sister, remember, make-up remover tip after each show”, “She looks very made up, how strange is that. Could it be that he is going to come out of the closet at this point?”, “Ay skinny Alex walks with a false eyelash”, “I loved your makeup”, are just some of the comments that can be read.

The truth is that it was not a filter or eyelash extensions or anything like that, in fact they were small sunglasses, which due to the distance at which the photograph was taken could not be distinguished.

“El Foaly” responds to teasing

As on the previous occasion, the interpreter of “I dedicated myself to losing you” did not remain silent and decided to respond to his detractors in a very particular way.

Instead of sending a specific message, the youngest of the Fernández published some images in which he is seen with his granddaughter Mía, daughter of Alex Fernández, and although at first it might seem like a most tender and moving publication, in reality it is not so much.

In the first image you can see the Foal kissing the baby’s cheekwhile she is wearing a hat, but in the second and you can read the phrase that she wears under the wing said accessory: “Fuck whoever reads it.”

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: “It was done with all my heart”: Jaime Camil talks about his work playing Vicente Fernández