US sends Coast Guard boat to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital

The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolution” with the Haitian government, as gang violence continues to plague the nation.

Also, will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.

However, senior administration officials said it was “premature” to discuss a ppossible presence of US troops in the countrydespite the Haitian government’s request last week that international forces intervene to help break a gang blockade on the country’s largest fuel terminal and provide assistance in containing a growing cholera outbreak.

“I think it’s premature to start thinking about whether the United States will have a physical presence inside Haiti,” a senior administration official said.

Two officials said additional humanitarian and security assistance to be delivered soon to the Caribbean nation, including bleach, cholera kits and oral rehydration salts needed to help stop a cholera outbreak.

But it was unclear how that aid would move through the streets of Haiti’s capital, where gangs and angry protesters demanding the resignation of the prime minister roads were blocked and fuel distribution was interrupted for five weeks.

On Wednesday, Deputy Secretary Brian Nichols flew to Port-au-Prince with a US delegation that includes officials from the Department of Defense and Southern Command.

They will meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, along with members of the Haitian private sector and a civil society coalition known as Grupo Montana that seeks to lead a two-year transition in Haiti.

The Montana Group has publicly spoken out against foreign intervention in Haiti and accused Henry of issuing the request to remain in power.

Haiti’s latest crisis began last month when the government announced an increase in fuel prices to reduce $400 million in subsidies as part of a reform package that also seeks to collect $600 million in undeclared customs duties.

Both Haiti and other governments have said that the disrupted economic interests by decisions they are responsible for the chaos in the streets.

“There are often political and economic actors that are linked to the gangs,” the senior administration official said. The administration is considering imposing sanctions on individuals in addition to visa restrictions, the official said.

“We are going to explore other measures to make sure we stop those who prevent the delivery of humanitarian assistance and put the security of the Haitian people at risk.”