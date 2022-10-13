US evaluates Haiti’s request for foreign troops to be sent

The spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, pointed out in a call with journalists that Washington is studying the request of the Executive of the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, “in coordination with its foreign partners” and that for the moment has no announcement to make about it.

In the meantime, he indicated that the US is focused on determining “who can be held accountable for violence“and increasing its support to address fuel shortages in Haiti.

Kirby recalled that the security situation is altering the flow of humanitarian aid, which has as one of its objectives stop cholera outbreak.

In this sense, he stressed that the highest priority of the United States in Haiti is that humanitarian aid, “which is absolutely crucial and vital”reach the largest number of Haitians who need it.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Henry last week called for the solidarity of “countries friendly to Haiti” that have the ability to “deploy without delay a specialized international armed force to deal with the humanitarian crisis “.

Guterres proposed on Sunday send Haiti a “rapid action force” composed of military personnel from one or more countries to help the government regain control of Port-au-Prince from the armed gangs that currently dominate parts of the capital.

The operation, which also seeks to unblock the supply of fuel and other basic products, would not be carried out under the umbrella of the UN, but would be led by a member state.

On Wednesday, the US government imposed visa restrictions on Haitian officials and former officials involved in street violence by criminal gangs and other organizations.

In a call with journalists, a high-ranking US administration official considered it “premature” to speak of a US security presence in Haiti, when asked about a hypothetical deployment of forces.

And he added that his country is exploring “various options” with its international partnerswhich need not be limited to “boots on the ground”.

The Haitian government’s decision to ask the international community to send troops does not enjoy, however, unanimous in the country, to the point that the Senate has demanded that the request for such deployment be annulled.