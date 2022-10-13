Urías, bullpen fight and Dodgers hit first in the SDLN
LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner homered and doubled, and the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their NL Division Series with a 5-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.
Led by Mexico’s Julio Urías, who has 17 wins, the Dodgers opened a quick 5-0 lead and appeared to be headed for another shutout of the Padres.
Los Angeles dominated the regular season with a 14-5 lead and outscored San Diego 109-47. The Dodgers, who finished with 111 wins, led the West 22 games ahead of the Padres, who were second.
“We played them a lot of times, especially the last one,” Turner said. “We already have an idea of what awaits us. But we still have to execute and get the results, but I think we knew how to do our thing and we did not make anything easy for him.”
As Sandy Koufax watched from the owner’s box, Urias retired the first eight batters he faced until Austin Nola doubled with two outs in the third.
Speaking through a translator, Urías credited the Dodgers’ offense for scoring early in the game.
“You have to give the offense a lot of credit, I feel like they put up some tremendous bats,” said Urias, who allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. He prescribed six strikeouts without giving walks.
Chris Martin, who had two saves this season, got the save in a perfect ninth. Closer Craig Kimbrel, who has struggled with performance, was not included on the Dodgers’ roster for the best-of-five series.
Game 2 is played Wednesday at Dodgers Stadium before the series travels south to San Diego.
“There’s no moral victory, but the second half of the game was better for us than the first,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “We feel like in the last few innings we had a chance to win this game.”
The Padres were coming off a win Sunday in the decisive Game 3 of the wild-card series over the New York Mets.
The Dodgers, who had five days off, showed that they kept their form.
For the Padres, Dominican Juan Soto 3-0.
Latin Americans did not hit for the Dodgers.