United States Visa: 7 tips from an expert to pass the interview

Did they deny you visa of USA? A former consular officer in charge of granting US visas revealed secrets in a video of TikTok to get the interviewer to approve the immigrant visa either tourist to enter the country and you interview be successful.

The woman started the video posted on the account Argovis asking why the official denies the visa from United States”without even looking at your documents”. This is due to a key point during the interview: the attitude of the applicant. During the interview, the reason for the trip and they will questions on information embodied in the form DS-160, which must be verifiable.

United States visa: the good news for those who are processing the renewal

However, the former consular employee stated that most of the interviewers do not fully take into account the information on the form correspondent. But then what is That required for the visa to be approved?

How to pass the visa interview, according to an expert

According to the former United States visa officer, the interviewing consul “they don’t care about documents” otherwise “the interview itself“. In addition, he provided tips to be successful:

To go prepared for the appointment

that the answers be clear and convincing

be Provide useful information

How do I process the EB-3 visa to work legally in the United States?

It is worth clarifying that each case is different and that the interviewalthough it has elements in common, adjusts to the particularities of each of applicants.

consular interview

When is the consular interview held?

The consular interview is carried out after following the following procedure:

Complete and submit the form DS-160. carry out the MRV fee payment or official visa application fee. socket of biometric data (fingerprints and digital photography). Go to the consular interview at the US embassy or consulate in the country from which you are applying for a visa.

How to obtain residence for the whole family in the United States from an investment?

The 10 most common questions in the visa application interview

The questions in the US visa interview are intended to detect risks of irregular immigration and vary depending on the type of visa requested.

It should be remembered that the information in your form DS-160 has been previously corroborated by the immigration authorities of the United States. Here are some of the questions the consular visa officer may ask:

Where in the United States travels? Which is the reason of your trip? How much weather will be your stay and when do you plan to leave? doWith who travels? Where works? How long have you been working in your company and what activities makes? who will pay the expenses of your trip? Where I know will host? Have relatives in United States? He has traveled or been before in the United States?

How to process the visa to enter the United States?

Visa: 7 general tips to pass the US consular interview

To have a successful interview, you should follow the following tips:

1. Punctuality

It is essential To comply with the schedule of your appointment. Should be on time. One thing to keep in mind is that interviews for US nonimmigrant visas last no more than three minutes.

2. Know the visa requirements

It is important Know the requirements of the visa to which you aspirein order to explain the purpose of your trip to the United States.

For example, you will work temporarily, the interviewers will ask you what is the specific job you plan to do in the US and how long you will be in the country.

The Embassy of the United States enabled new shifts for the renewal of the visa

3. Short and convincing answers

The questions of consular officers are direct to be able to make quick decisions during the first few minutes. Your decision depends on the impression you get from the applicant. That is why they wait clear and short answers.

If you don’t get to the point, they may think you don’t know what to say and are trying to find an answer.

Visa United States

4. Bring the documentation in order

carry all the neat documentation Y classified in folders. Documents should not be submitted in sealed envelopes.

5. Respect safety regulations

Access to any United States diplomatic building is not allowed with electronics and other items. The day of the visa interview Applicant must come alone. Companions are not allowedwith exceptions such as minors or people with disabilities.

Germany launches a “green card” to employ skilled migrants

6. Wait for the consular officer’s response

At the end of the interview, the consular officer will inform the applicant if the visa is granted or denied.

7. Positive attitude

In the event that the official denies you the visa, there is no need to enter into discussion. It is best to ask the diplomat for a list of the documents you need to reapply for the visa.

ms/fl